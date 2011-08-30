Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'MMICs2 Report - The Worldwide Industry & Market Opportunities to 2015 for Compound Semiconductor MMICs' market report to its offering.



The Worldwide Industry & Market Opportunities to 2015 for Compound Semiconductor MMICs (in all compound semiconductors materials including SiGe)



This report is an update following the authors first report on the (compound semiconductor) MMICs industry which was released in summer 2008



A full summary is provided including key aspects identified, important trends observed and main global market forecast data provided including the appropriate charts and critiques.



Section 1 - Types of End-User Systems



Details concerning a range of the types of end-user systems into which MMIC-based sub-systems and modules are implemented. Known contracts and future developments are included. Includes examples of full systems (block diagrams) – that are either currently in production or advanced development.



Section 2 - MMIC Materials, Processes and Types of Products



Realization of MMICs in GaAs, GaN, InP, InGaP, SiC and SiGe. Transistor processes (e.g. pHEMT, HBT, MESFET, etc.). MMIC LNAs, LNBs, Mixers, Switches, PAs, Transmitters (Tx), receivers (Rx) and

Transmit-Receive blocks (TxRx). Critique on the competitive impact of CMOS. .



Section 3 - Some Product Specifications and Applications



Typical specifications and applications for a range of types of MMICs. Applications and end-users include commercial and military.



Section 4 - Current and On-Coming Underlying Technologies



Material (wafer) supply. Advances in compound semiconductor materials and processing.



Section 5 - Industry Structure, Supply Chains and Dynamics



The players — discussions and critique. Pure-play and fabless players. Profiles on a selection of key players. Examples and roles of distributors. Speculated industry trends — 2009 onwards.



Section 6 - Shipments, Unit Prices and Monetary Sales Forecasts 2009 – 2015



This is the prime focus of the report and it is divided into four sections, the first covers global data and issues whilst the final three are geographically orientated, as follows: Europe; North America; Rest of the World (RoW). This chapter contains extensive quantitative Engalco-originated monetary market data in both tabular (extensive tables) and chart formats (a substantial number of figures/charts). The hard data covers all the product categories by semiconductor type, i.e. GaAs, GaN, InP, SiC & SiGe. The strategies and methodologies used are described in depth for each end-user category: Cell Phones (i.e. mobile phones) Defense (AESAs, EW – receivers & jammers) ICC (Intelligent Cruise Control for road vehicles) ISM (Industrial, Scientific & Medical) Microwave Radios Millimeter-wave Radios SATCOM (mainly Ka-band – broadband – TxRx) VSATs (ground terminals) Mobile WiMAX



Deep and detailed critiques provide underlying information and explanations of various features and market trends. End-user application segmentation is included and additional charts show this for each semiconductor for the base year (2009) and each year up to 2015. Engalco's background concerning both European and North American microwave market studies is heavily leveraged — particularly recent market-oriented private client projects.



