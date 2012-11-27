MMO Gold USD Launches 10% Free WOW Gold Promotion

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- It is perhaps one of the wonders of the 21st century, and a testament to the rapid pace to which our social lives are migrating into the online space, that gold in games like massively multiplayer online games like World of Warcraft has a better exchange rate than some real world currencies. The value of this gold is that enables players to purchase upgrades that give them the edge over other players, and a vibrant free market has developed in persistent multiplayer online spaces such as Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, Diablo III and others. MMO Gold USD is one of the leading providers of this unusual service, providing fast exchanges for players who simply can’t wait.



Its site is cleanly built and has a premium on ease of use, with all the games for which currency is stocked listed in the sidebar, including WOW gold and Diablo 3gold. The site features numerous special offers in a dynamic content gallery beneath the header, and also displayed are the top MMO buys to show potential customers what’s popular. It is in all respects like other online stores, only the goods aren’t material- they’re virtual. The site offers instant delivery guaranteed, at competitive rates and with minimal fuss.



A spokesperson for the site explained,



“When the headlines first started being made by World of Warcraft, a lot of conventional and reactionary individuals were convinced the whole thing was an anomaly, and would be swept under the carpet. Now, the game is a global phenomenon and because we treated it seriously, we’re reaping the benefits. Young people now make the majority of their social communications non-verbally, through emails, facebook, texts, and yes, games. If people are interacting in these worlds as they do in the real one, status, money and success all mean just as much. The service we provide offers competitive rates and unbeatable service, giving gamers a real edge over their peers. If Warcraft players want to buy WOW gold from us, they can enter the ‘HELLOPANDA’ discount code to get 10% free gold until the end of the year 212.”



About MMO Gold USD

Since 2007 MMO Gold USD has been a reliable virtual currencies provider who offers WOW gold, Diablo 3 gold, SWTOR credits, Rift platinum and many other currencies. Whether new players or veteran players in these games; all need in-game currencies to upgrade their weapons, items and skills so that they can get to a higher level more quickly. Its unique advantage is a fast delivery, with large amounts of gold in stock, good communications and 24/7 customer service. For more information please visit: http://www.mmogoldusd.com/