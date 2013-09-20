M&N Aviation Now Offers Ultimate Jet Charters to Clients

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- M&N Aviation, an acclaimed aviation company, now offers ultimate jet charters to clients. They aim to provide presidential quality, and safe and secure service while traveling. The company , who is focused on offering the best affordable tariff and is by far the best travel option.



They ensure a memorable experience to their clientele and exceptional service quality during their traveling period. Because of this, they have become a trustworthy name in aviation. Clients will enjoy nothing less than ultimate comfort with a professional staff to take care of all their needs, and distinguished equipment and amenities.



M&N Aviation, with their private jet charter services, have made traveling to any exotic destination in a private jet an affordable service. In fact, whether one travels for business or pleasure, and no matter the destination, M&N Aviation makes air travel hassle-free.



One can also obtain high-quality aircraft maintenance and management services at M&N Aviation. While elaborating further a representative stated, “We employ highly trained and experienced pilots and maintenance technicians with extensive experience in a variety of aircraft. M&N Aviation has become a regional leader in private aircraft charter and management over the last decade and can offer you a reliable and safe alternative to larger management companies. M&N Aviation has consistently surpassed the rigorous auditing standards of the Air Charter Foundation (ACSF) and ARG/US International.”



About M&N Aviation

M&N Aviation, providing the best in air charter service with meticulous safety standards, impeccable service and unparalleled comfort, is a reliable name. These luxuries are complimented by state-of-the-art private jet aircraft and the highest trained professionals to ensure your safety and comfort. The mission of M&N Aviation is to provide presidential quality, safety, service and support in travel for our clients. M&N has passed rigorous auditing standards created by the Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) and is part of an elite group of charter operators registered with them. Additionally, M&N is certified by the International Business Aviation Council and maintains a Platinum Operator rating with ARG/US International, Inc.



For more information visit http://www.mandnaviation.com



Contact:

8410 Airport Parkway

Casper, WY 82604

Phone: (307) 473-5633