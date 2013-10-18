M&N Aviation Offers Luxury Private Jets for Clients

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- M&N Aviation offers luxury private jets to customers looking for a memorable experience with exceptional service quality. M&N Aviation, being an acclaimed aviation company, aims at providing luxury, safety and security to its clientele.



Unlike other private jet charter companies, M&N Aviation is focused on providing nothing less than sheer brilliance, luxury charters, professional staff, classy equipment and amenities at affordable tariffs. In fact, they have made travelling in a private jet an affordable affair.



While elaborating further a representative stated, “Simply schedule a private flight with our customer service representatives and board your aircraft without lines or hassles. Come enjoy a new standard in air charter with M&N's state-of-the-art private jets, professional staff, and best-in-class equipment and amenities. The personal attention that M&N provides to our clientele is evident throughout the travel experience.”



Their private jet charter services allow travelers to obtain a seamless, effortless and first-class travel experience. Whether it’s travelling to an exotic destination for pleasure or business, nothing can beat M&N Aviation. “Use our spacious cabins and luxury accommodations to hold meetings, catch up on work, or simply relax, while the M&N professionals get you to your destination in comfort and style,” added a representative.



About M&N Aviation

M&N Aviation provides the best in air charter service with meticulous safety standards, impeccable service and unparalleled comfort. These luxuries are complimented by state-of-the-art private jet aircraft and the highest trained professionals to ensure the clients’ safety and comfort. The mission of M&N Aviation is to provide presidential quality, safety, service and support in travel for our clients. M&N has passed rigorous auditing standards created by the Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) and is part of an elite group of charter operators registered with them. Additionally, M&N is certified by the International Business Aviation Council and maintains a Platinum Operator rating with ARG/US International, Inc.



For more information, please visit http://www.mandnaviation.com.

Contact:-

8410 Airport Parkway

Casper, WY 82604

Phone: (307) 473-5633