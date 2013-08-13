New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Meningococcal disease is an acute infection caused by the gram-negative bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. Its rapid onset and severity of symptoms makes prompt and effective diagnosis and treatment nearly impossible. For these reasons the meningococcal disease space is dominated by vaccines.
MnB rLP2086 is Pfizer's recombinant protein vaccine that protects against MenB disease. Despite Pfizer's position as a major player in the vaccine industry, MnB rLP2086 is currently the only meningococcal vaccine in the pharmaceutical giant's portfolio. Originally developed by Wyeth, Pfizer acquired MnB rLP2086 with its purchase of the company in 2009. MnB rLP2086 is a bivalent vaccine composed of two variants of the N. meningitidis OMP LP2086, A05, and B01. LP086 is a lipoprotein (LP) linked to the outer membrane of the bacteria and promotes in vivo survival by binding Factor H and facilitating complement evasion.
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Scope
- Overview of Meningococcal disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on MnB rLP2086 including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for MnB rLP2086 for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia and Brazil.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for meningococcal vaccines
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of MnB rLP2086 performance
- Obtain sales forecast for MnB rLP2086 from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China)
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