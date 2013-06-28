Moaisoft Games Released "Mowing Warriors" for Android, iPhone, iPodTouch, and iPad on GooglePlay and in the iTunesStore

Tokyo, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- On June 19th, 2013, Moaisoft Games released “Mowing Warriors” for Android, iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad on Google Play and in the iTunes Store.



The app allows you to clean your smartphone screen while playing a fun game. It's simple, practical and so easy to use. Using a wiping sheet on your phone, you will cut the grass that appears on the screen when you open the app. By using the app, you can have some fun while also cleaning your smartphone or tablet screen.



The app has a stopwatch function so you can enjoy speedrun. You can also choose to change the density and strength of the grass.



Download the app for free on GooglePlay here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moaigame.mowingwarriors



Download the app for free on iTunesStore here: https://itunes.apple.com/app/mowing-warriors/id645729398



All features:



Cut the grass to clean your screen!



Customize density and strength of the grass!



Good wiping sheets make your smartphone screen even cleaner!



“Mowing Warriors” keeps a record according to density and strength of the grass so you can enjoy speedrun.



Our target:



It's a simple and easy app that everyone can use with no stress. The app is a must for anyone with a smart phone. It cleans away fingerprints, oils and dust.



Invention:



A touchscreen is always exposed to dust, which collects on the screen surface, and fingerprints are left on the screen from phone use.



Everyone wants to use a clean touchscreen, so “Mowing Warriors” was created to provide a fun and easy way to clean you smartphone screen.



Contact Developer: Moaisoft Games

Manager:Moai Easter

Support page: http://www.moaigame.com/games/MowingWarriors.html

Tel: +81-45-871-8065

E-mail address: moaisof@tgmail.com