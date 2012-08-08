MobaFeed.com Provides All-In-One Resource for League of Legends Fans

Palm Coast, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- League of Legends is a very popular, multiplayer battle arena game played over the internet. Players are placed into 2 teams, each of the same size. The aim of the game is to destroy the opposing teams Nexus. Along the way players complete various objectives and are rewarded with virtual gold they can use to purchase extras.



Since its release in October 2009, League of Legends has become extremely popular amongst online gamers. In fact competitions are now being held where players compete for prize pools of up to 6 figures! Needless to say, with such large amounts of money at stake, gamers need somewhere to get all the latest news, tips and tactics on the game. MobaFeed.com has been getting a lot of attention lately for its plethora of content on League of Legends.



MobaFeed.com has been generating quite a buzz amongst the online gaming community in recent months, thanks to the abundance of tips, news and information that can be found there on League of Legends game play.



The well designed site makes it easy for users to find the exact information they’re looking for very quickly. The Spotlight area at the top of each page features a live feed of the most popular resources on the site, enabling users to go straight to some of the most valuable videos and guides.



A little further down the home page, is the very active chat room, which is already buzzing with activity – a great place to interact with other gamers from around the world. There’s also numerous videos, the latest tournament results and ‘how to’ guides for building winning game characters including Ezreal, Jayce, Draven and Ashe build guides.



MobaFeed.com also wants to give back to the community. Over the coming months, MobaFeed.com are planning several League of Legends tournaments to raise money for the National Deaf Children’s Society.



A spokesperson from MobaFeed.com says, “We created MobaFeed.com to help provide League of Legends gamers with a one stop resource for the game. There is so much great content out there on the web on game tactics and building characters but it’s all scattered across the net so takes forever to find. MobaFeed.com collects all the best game tactics, advice, builds, tournament news and more in the one place to ultimately help you win more games!”



About MobaFeed.com

Moba Feed is a ‘feed’ site for the popular game League of Legends The site streamlines information from across the web into one, large resource for fans of the game. For more information please visit: http://www.mobafeed.com