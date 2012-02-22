Mobal Freedom Introduces New $0 Dollar Monthly Rate Cell Phone Plan With No Contract

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Cell phone service provider Mobal Freedom has just launched their cheapest cell phone plan boasting a monthly rate of $0 dollars per month. Mobal Freedom provides the country’s cheapest cell phone plans without contracts.



While Americans need cell phone service, expensive provider plans and long contracts have made for a huge expense in a difficult economy. Mobal Freedom, who specializes in no contract cell phones and cheap cellphone plans, has come to the customer’s rescue with the introduction of a new monthly cell phone plan that charges no monthly fee and only charges customers for their usage when they use the phone. “This is a great service for low-call users as it provides the comfort of having a cell phone service available exactly when they need it and they don’t pay a cent when they don’t use it,” said Mobal Freedom Marketing Manager Jared Owen.



Customers can purchase the plan with one of Mobal Freedom’s four handset choices or purchase a SIM only package and use it in their own unlocked handset. With prices starting at a low $29, the four freedom phone choices provide great value with phones that are user-friendly and packed full of great features.



Mobal Freedom also offers four additional no contract cell phone plans that range from 100 to 500 anytime minutes a month with the cheapest plan starting at just $9.99 a month. The minutes can be used for calls, texts and mobile Internet with carryover of unused minutes and no cancellation fees. “The introduction of our new $0 dollar monthly plan continues our reputation for providing the cheapest cell phone plans available anywhere with great service, options and no contracts,” said Owen.



Ordering with Mobal is simple and secure as customers merely provide address, email and credit card info via their secure online ordering page. “The customer orders their plan and phone securely online, the selected number is emailed and the phone arrives by FedEx ground within three days of the order,” said Owen. “If the customer is not totally delighted with their Mobal Freedom service for any reason, they can return it within 60 days for a full, quick, no-hassle refund.” For more information, please visit http://www.mobalfreedom.com



About Mobal Freedom

Mobal Freedom provides cell phone service to residents of the U.S. via a selection of no contract cell phone plans starting from $0 per month. For more information on the company and the new $0/month plan, visit http://www.mobalfreedom.com, call 888-449-8168, or email the customer support team at support@mobalfreedom.com. Mobal Freedom is a division of Mobal Communications established in 1995.