Mobexx – Rugged Computing for Oil and Gas Industries

Sandiway, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Mobexx, the UK's favourite supplier of high quality rugged and ATEX computing solutions, are now selling specialist rugged computers to the oil and gas industries, enabling companies within these industries to ensure safety and efficiency at all times.



Companies within the gas and oil industries need rugged computers which are guaranteed not to emit sparks, and his is where the Intrinsically-safe from Mobexx come in. Mobexx offer all levels of rugged computers for oil and gas industries, including the highest level of Zone 0, Call 1 and Division 1. All of the rugged computers from Mobexx are designed to work efficiently in the harshest environments, protecting screens and phones/tablets from bright sunlight, rain, dust, dirt and extreme weather and temperature conditions.



Anyone wanting to see the full collection of rugged computers for the oil and gas industries offered by Mobexx, can do so here: https://www.mobexx.co.uk/markets/oil-gas/



About Mobexx Ltd

Mobexx is a leading UK supplier of rugged and ATEX mobile computing solutions, including rugged tablets, ATEX smartphones, rugged notebooks, rugged in vehicle PCs, rugged handheld devices and so much more. Working with the greatest manufacturers in the world, the company are able to provide the toughest and highest quality rugged computers in the world, and are therefore able to assist companies and individuals within a wide range of industries. For full company details, and to view their spectacular rugged and ATEX collections, simply visit the Mobexx website today.



PR Contact

Company name: Mobexx Ltd

Contact person: Steve Smith

Website: https://www.mobexx.co.uk/

Email: sales@mobexx.co.uk

Tel: (+44) 08455 441 254

Address: Unit 21

Blakemere Centre, Chester Road

Sandiway

CW8 2EB

Cheshire

UK