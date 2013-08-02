Mobile 3D Market Estimated 547.69 Million Units by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- MarketsandMarkets recently conducted a study on "Mobile 3D Market [3D-Enabled Smartphones, 3D-Enabled Tablets, 3D-Enabled Notebooks, Image Sensors, 3D Displays] – Global Advancements, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 – 2018)" which analyzed and studied the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific including Japan, and Middle-east and Africa.



The study reports that overall mobile 3D shipments market is estimated to grow to 547.69 million units by 2018, at a CAGR of 62.2% for the period 2013 to 2018. 3D-enabled smart phones and tablets shipment market are forecasted to be the most significant, growing at a CAGR of 67.2% and 65.9%, to 341.22 million units and 103.50 million units respectively by 2018.



Global mobile 3D market is driving on the growth of 3D-enabled smart phones and tablets market. 3D-enabled smart phones shipment market was 15.99 million units in 2012 and expected to reach 341.22 million units in 2018; whereas 3D-enabled tablets shipment market are expected to grow to 103.50 million units in 2018.



The increased proliferation of gaming and video content has finally made 3D a mainstream technology. 3D technology is redefining entertainment, offering users a truly immersive and high-definition (HD) experience. The evolution of 3D technologies such as auto-stereoscopic solutions is driving the penetration of 3D to mobile devices as well. 3D technology has reached every possible entertainment form - from outdoor signage displays to pocket size mobile devices. The new developments such as 3D-enabled mobile applications, dual-lens 3D mobile cameras are also driving the adoption and growth of 3D-enabled mobile devices.



The report also draws special coverage for the insight on country-wise growth potential across different regions. It also includes both revenue and shipment market tables for mobile 3D market. The key players profiled in the report are LG, Hitachi, Amobee, MasterImage 3D, NTT Docomo, Nvidia and Sharp.



