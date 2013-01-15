Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Mobile Acceleration Market: (Web/Content, Network, Application, Device) Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Mobile Acceleration aims at accelerating and optimizing the web, content, network and mobile applications, in order to improve business strength and user quality of experience (QoE). The technology helps network providers to overcome problems such as latency, round trip time (RTT) and improves scalability, availability and performance, thereby minimizing complexity for mobile users. Increase in the worldwide data consumption, combined with the escalating need for mobility has led to the migration of desktop users to mobile-based platforms.
Global mobile data traffic and the penetration of mobile devices is expected to soar in the near future, thereby driving the mobile acceleration market furthermore. The global market for mobile acceleration is expected to grow from $ 402.4 million in 2012 to $3.36 Billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 42.49%.
The report is segmented based on type of mobile devices, type of mobile acceleration, type of mobile content, spanning across five major geographies including North America(NA), Europe, Middle East & Africa(MEA) and Latin America (LA). The report also profiles major market players in the mobile acceleration space such as Akamai Technologies, F5 Networks Inc, Yottaa Inc, Riverbed Technology Inc, Circadence, Nokia Siemens Networks, Mobixell Networks Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Flash Networks Inc, Propel Software Corporation, amongst others.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global market for mobile acceleration (web/content, network, app, and device) market for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of Mobile Device Types
Smartphones
Tablets
Other Devices
On the basis of Mobile Acceleration types
Web/Content Acceleration
Mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) Acceleration
WAN Optimization
Mobile Application Acceleration
Device/User End Acceleration
Other Accelerations
On the basis of Mobile Application Types
Gaming Apps
M-Commerce Apps
Location Based Service Apps
Social Networking Apps
Music & Messaging Apps
Other Apps
On the basis of Mobile Content Types
Video Content
Gaming Content
Image & Music Content
Software updates
Other Contents
On the basis of Geographies
North America (NA)
Latin America (LA)
Europe (EU)
Asia-Pacific, incl. Japan (APAC)
