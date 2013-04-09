Mobile Accelerator Market Worth $3367.8 Million by 2018 at a CAGR of 42.49%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Global mobile data traffic and penetration of mobile devices is expected to soar in the near future “Mobile Accelerator Market: (Web/Content, Network, Application, Device) Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 – 2018)” thereby driving the mobile acceleration market. MarketsandMarkets estimates the global market for mobile acceleration to grow from $402.4 million in 2012 to $3.36 Billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 42.49%.



The Mobile Accelerator (Web/Content,Network,App,Device) Market is segmented based on devices such as smartphones, tablets and other devices; By types of acceleration including web/content acceleration, mobile content delivery acceleration, WAN optimization, mobile application acceleration, device/user end acceleration and other accelerations; By applications comprising gaming apps, m-commerce apps, location- based service apps, social networking apps, music & messaging apps, other apps; By mobile content types such as video content, gaming content, audio & image content, software updates and other contents; By geographies including North America(NA), Latin America(LA), Europe, Asia-Pacific(APAC), Middle-East & Africa(MEA).



Mobile Accelerator aims at accelerating and optimizing the web, content, network and mobile applications, in order to improve business strength and user quality of experience (QoE). The technology helps network providers to overcome problems such as latency, round trip time (RTT) and improves scalability, availability and performance, thereby minimizing complexity for mobile users. Increase in the worldwide data consumption, combined with the escalating need for mobility has led to the migration of desktop users to mobile-based platforms.



The report provides key insights on competitive strategies, venture capitals fundings and also profiles major players in the Mobile and Acceleration market space, such as Akamai Technologies, F5 Networks Inc, Yottaa Inc, Riverbed Technology Inc, Circadence, Nokia Siemens Networks, Mobixell Networks Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Flash Networks Inc and Propel Software Corporation.



