Mobile Accessories Market May Set a New Growth Story in India: Apple, Samsung, Eon Electric

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 50 pages on title 'Mobile Accessories Market in India 2020-2025' with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Africa, Europe or Southeast Asia or Just Eastern Asia and important players such as Eon Electric Ltd., Optiemus Infracom Ltd., Callmate (India) Pvt. Ltd., Intex Technologies (India) Ltd., Apple India Pvt. Ltd., Belkin India Pvt. Ltd., Case Mate India Pvt. Ltd. , Moftware Infotech Pvt. Ltd., PNY Technologies Asia Pacific Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd..



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3249900-mobile-accessories-market-3



Summary

Market insights:

The major mobile accessories used by customers include external batteries, USB cables, mobile cases and covers, chargers, and earphones. The competitive advantage of the players operating in the market lies in the uniqueness of the distribution channels. It consists of an array of national, regional and micro level distributors. The manufacturers can market their products through one or multiple distribution partners and retailers, thereby reaching a big consumer base. Owing to substantial growth in the adoption of smartphones and tablets, the mobile accessories market in India is expected to reach ~INR 252.80 Bn by 2023.



Segment-wise market insights:



In India, mainly four types of mobile accessories are used – protective cases, wireless headphones and earphones, turbochargers, and memory cards.



Protective cases: Protective cases have a relatively high share among the different segments of mobile accessories available in India. In order to fulfil the demand from the growing fashion-conscious consumer base, focus of the Indian companies remain on manufacturing protective cases that are in line with the consumers' preferences.



Wireless headphones and earphones: Recent technological innovations by companies have triggered the sale of wireless headphones and earphones in India. Sony Corp, Skull Candy Inc., and JBL Inc. are some of the leading manufacturers of audio accessories for mobile phones in India. The wireless headphones and earphones segment was valued at INR ~11.47 Bn in 2016, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~12.1% during the forecasted period.



Memory cards: Increasing use of smartphones and multimedia functions among Indian consumers is creating the demand for external storage devices such as memory cards. In 2017, Samsung, SanDisk, Transcend, Kingston, and Sony were the top five memory card companies operating in India.



Key market trends:

Indian consumers are increasingly using power banks to charge their portable devices, on the go. These devices address the same objective as that of turbochargers and high capacity batteries. Various kinds of device stands and holders are slowly gaining popularity among the youth, who invest heavily on large-display smartphones.



Market drivers:

By 2020, smartphone shipment in India is expected to reach ~210.53 Mn units, expanding at a CAGR of ~17.5% from 2016. The growing adoption of mobile phones is creating opportunities for manufacturers of mobile accessories to enter the market. The rise in disposable income has revolutionized the buying and spending patterns of customers. Change in the outlook of consumers is leading to high demand for fashionable mobile accessories.

Market challenge:

Currently, the mobile accessories market in India is driven by low-cost imports. These products are mainly sold in local stores, thus feeding the demand for cheaper mobile accessories. Hence, unbranded grey market offerings are hampering the market for branded products.



Companies covered:

1. Eon Electric Ltd.

2. Optiemus Infracom Ltd.

3. Callmate (India) Pvt. Ltd.

4. Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.

5. Apple India Pvt. Ltd.

6. Belkin India Pvt. Ltd.

7. Case Mate India Pvt. Ltd.

8. Moftware Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

9. PNY Technologies Asia Pacific Ltd.

10. Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.



Customization available:

With the given market data, Research on Global Markets offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at craig.francis@htfmarketreport.com, or connect with us here.



Enquire for Customization Available @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3249900-mobile-accessories-market-3



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Mobile accessories market in India - definition and structure

3.2. Common mobile accessories (function and examples)

3.2.1. Power banks

3.2.3. Selfie sticks

3.2.4. Headphone splitters

3.2.5. USB OTGs

3.2.6. Bluetooth speakers

3.2.7. Mobile phone holders

3.2.8. Bluetooth headsets

3.2.9. External flash drives

3.2.10. External zoom lens

3.4. India mobile accessories market – value chain



Chapter 4: Mobile accessories market in India

4.1. Market overview

4.2. India mobile accessories market size and growth forecast (2016-2023e)

4.3. Porter's five forces analysis



Chapter 5: Mobile accessories market in India - segment overview

5.1. Mobile protective cases segment

5.1.1. Market overview

5.1.2. Market size and growth forecast (FY 2016-FY 2023e)

5.2. Wireless headphones and earphones segment

5.2.1. Market overview

5.2.2. Market size and growth for



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3249900-mobile-accessories-market-3



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Mobile Accessories Market Analysing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis * Mobile Accessories Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Mobile Accessories Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects * Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Mobile Accessories Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.



Buy full copy of the report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3249900



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Africa, Europe or Southeast Asia or Just Eastern Asia.