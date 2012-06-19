Mobile Ad Networks and Platforms Forecast to Clear $5 Bil. in 2012 Global Media Spend

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Global mobile advertising networks, ad serving platforms, auctions, exchanges, mediation environments and RTBs are primed to clear $5 billion in 2012 media spend, approximately 70% of the market’s total worth, according to comprehensive sector analytics report released by ReportReserve Research.



The report, Mobile Advertising Networks and Platforms 2012 - 2014: Inventory, Media Spend and Revenue Share, presents a meticulous valuation of the global market by territory, including the U.S., Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, by network and platform calculated against in app and mobile web requests, fill rates, billed impressions, CTRs, pricing (CPC, CPM, CPD, CPI and eCPM equivalents) and revenue share models.



This research report builds the market methodically, analyzing inventory by network and platform across all related geographies. Media spend is reckoned after agency fees.



Net revenues accruing to networks are tallied post publisher payout. Extensive data drives media spend forecasts by region, format type and network or platform.



The report has three integrated sections: Inventory and media spend analytics, mobile ad network and platform revenue share with business operations analysis, plus contextually relevant Q & A’s with the sector’s leading participants.



Filled impressions are projected to reach 4.6 trillion units in 2012 (excluding inventory sold directly), an increase of 118% over 2011. Billed impressions are estimated at 1.8 trillion units, a 100% expansion over 2011.



Global media spend cleared through ad networks and platforms, including inventory sold directly by publishers is forecast at $7.13 billion, an 87.4% improvement over 2011.



eCPMs are averaging $2.83 on a global basis, 3.9% lower than 2011. Pricing declines in some Asian markets (including China and India) reflect a surge in requests.



Mobile ad networks and platforms are forecast to produce $1.6 billion in net revenue (post publisher payout) in 2012, an increase of 101% over 2011.



Revenue share and media spend forecasts are carried out through 2014. Mobile ad networks, on average, capture about 30% - 32% of total media spend.



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/accustream-research-mobile-ad-networks-and-platforms-forecast-to-clear-5-bil-in-2012-global-media-spend--report-542462