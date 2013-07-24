Mobile Advertising Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Mobile devices such as Smartphone’s & Tablets are seeing rapid adoption rate globally. With consumers carrying the mobile devices along for the majority of the time, it has become the most efficient medium to reach larger number of consumers with advertisements & promotions. Mobile advertising platform & technology allow advertisers to use advance targeting technologies to reach the desired consumers of differential characteristics & criteria. The extensive measurability is further driving the mobile advertising market globally. It is probable that advertisers and media industry will increasingly take account of a bigger and fast-growing mobile market, though it remains at around 1% of global advertising spent. Mobile media is evolving rapidly and while mobile phones will continue to be the mainstay, it is clear that mobile phones will strengthen.



Browse Report @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-advertising-market.html



In some markets, this type of advertising is most commonly seen as a Mobile Web Banner (top of page) or Mobile Web Poster (bottom of page banner), while in others, it is dominated by SMS advertising (which has been estimated at over 90% of mobile marketing revenue worldwide). Other forms include MMS advertising, advertising within mobile games and mobile videos, during mobile TV receipt, full-screen interstitials, which appear while a requested item of mobile content or mobile web page is loading up, and audio advertisements that can take the form of a jingle before a voicemail recording, or an audio recording played while interacting with a telephone-based service such as movie ticketing or directory assistance.



The transition in mobile advertising market has occurred due to advanced features in the mobile handsets, smart phones such as voice, SMS, MMS, content, commerce, email, mobile Web, applications, photography, video, location, games, maps, search and flashlight. Various different brands such as Pepsi, Heineken, Coca-Cola, Miller Coors, KFC, McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Domino’s Pizza, Burger King, Chipotle, Gap, Levi Strauss, Steve Madden, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Crate & Barrel, Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy are all spending millions behind mobile advertising campaigns and programs that tie in with promotions and other multichannel efforts. Mobile commerce will take off in few years due to the robust growth of commerce in business.



Consumers are already conducting research on mobile before they walk into the store. Amazon, in fact, is the biggest beneficiary of this behavior – consumers comparing prices in store with prices on Amazon and then ending up buying from the online retailer if the price is lower.



Every single retailer will need a mobile site or application within three years or they will risk losing business to their competitors. The trick is to develop a mobile presence that has several factors: intuitive navigation, accurate search capability, pleasing design, enticing merchandising and easy, frictionless checkout. The mobile advertising agencies are Sponge, mobile dream factory, phone valley, Hungama mobile, groupo mobile. The leading regional markets for mobile advertising are U.S and the BRIC countries, Asia pacific and the Europe majorly.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



Upcoming Market Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog @ :

http://www.tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/