Mobile Advertising Market in India 2013

Mobile devices such as Smartphones and Tablets are seeing rapid adoption rate not only globally but also in India. With consumers carrying mobile devices along for the majority of the time, it has become the most efficient medium to reach larger number of consumers with advertisements and promotions. Mobile advertising platform and technology allow advertisers to use advance targeting technologies to reach the desired consumers of differential characteristics & criteria. The extensive measurability is further driving the mobile advertising market in India.



The report begins with a Macroeconomic Indicators section where a generic overview of the economic health of India has been provided with the help of statistical data. The report proceeds with Introduction section covering Mobile Advertising Overview where generic idea about mobile advertising are discussed with diagram depicting the basic elements of mobile marketing activities. Mobile Marketing Ecosystem illuminates the basic flow of the mobile marketing from advertiser to consumers or target audience. Mobile Marketing Value Chain describes the specific process of mobile ad via the various stages in terms of pictorial representation. It is followed by an elaboration on mobile advertising benefits. The section end with Mobile Marketing Frameworks briefs about the various types of mobile advertising through the common process of brand awareness & image building, promotional activity and processing & viral promotion.



It is followed by a section on market overview named Mobile Advertising Overview which elaborates global and Indian market scenario for mobile advertising, with the help of plethora of statistical and information such as mobile advertising spending, region-wise spending of mobile ads, data on mobile ad servings, mobile ad type share and mobile ad type revenue, amongst others. The section ends with SWOT analysis of Indian mobile ad market. It is followed by Drivers & Challenges section elaborating the major furtherance and impediments for mobile advertising in India. Both the drivers and challenges are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures. Next the prominent trends in the market are captured under Market Trends section, accompanied by recent developments associated with the trends and key takeaways for each of them. Market Opportunities section highlights the various verticals that stand to be benefited greatly when using mobile advertising media & formats. Each of these sectors is detailed with their market size and growth along with role of mobile advertising in the sectors. It also elaborates on government initiative which can fuel the growth in mobile ad market furthermore. Various opportunity areas are covered as well in this section, illuminating specific services or aspects of mobile ads.



In the Competitive Landscape section, the key mobile advertising companies are profiled. The section begins with a Porters Five Forces analysis for Indian mobile ad market. It also consists of Competitive Benchmarking where key ratios of top 3 companies are compared extensively. The section further continues with company profiles, comprising information such as corporate and business highlights covering operational & recent information regarding each companys contact information, location, key product and service offerings and key contacts for each of the players. It also provides financial performance for a period of time including revenue and profit, key ratios, financial summary and key financial performance indicators. Key business segment and key geographic segment for each player are provided as well to provide further clear idea regarding the companies. The section also features SWOT analysis for each of the players profiled.



It is followed by Case Studies section which presents relevant cases on mobile advertising campaigns in India with objective, technology used, outcome & details regarding measurement techniques. The objective of the section is to give a basic idea about the possible outcome that can be achieved using mobile advertising campaign. It concludes with some mobile advertising examples which are accompanied by snapshots of the mobile ads as seen on mobile devices with brief information regarding the campaign. The report concludes with the section Strategic Recommendation which is derived after a comprehensive analysis of the market state and scope. It suggests key strategic moves which can help enhance and accelerate adoption of mobile advertising in India.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. 2ergo Group plc

2. AdMob Google Inc.

3. Bharti Airtel Ltd.

4. Interworld Digital Ltd.

5. Megasoft Ltd.



Private Companies

6. AdIQuity Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

7. Affle Pte Ltd.

8. BuzzCity Pte Ltd.

9. Gingersoft Media Pvt Ltd.

10. InMobi

11. Komli Media Pvt. Ltd.

12. Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

13. Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

14. NetworkPlay Media Pvt. Ltd.

15. Ozone Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

16. Vserv Digital Services Pvt. Ltd.



