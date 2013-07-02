"Mobile Advertising Market in India 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Advertising Market in India 2013" from Netscribes, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Mobile devices such as Smartphones and Tablets are seeing rapid adoption rate not only globally but also in India. With consumers carrying mobile devices along for the majority of the time, it has become the most efficient medium to reach larger number of consumers with advertisements and promotions. Mobile advertising platform and technology allow advertisers to use advance targeting technologies to reach the desired consumers of differential characteristics & criteria. The extensive measurability is further driving the mobile advertising market in India.
The report begins with a 'Macroeconomic Indicators' section where a generic overview of the economic health of India has been provided with the help of statistical data. The report proceeds with 'Introduction' section covering 'Mobile Advertising Overview' where generic idea about mobile advertising are discussed with diagram depicting the basic elements of mobile marketing activities. 'Mobile Marketing Ecosystem' illuminates the basic flow of the mobile marketing from advertiser to consumers or target audience. 'Mobile Marketing Value Chain' describes the specific process of mobile ad via the various stages in terms of pictorial representation. It is followed by an elaboration on mobile advertising benefits. The section end with 'Mobile Marketing Frameworks' briefs about the various types of mobile advertising through the common process of brand awareness & image building, promotional activity and processing & viral promotion.
It is followed by a section on market overview named 'Mobile Advertising Overview' which elaborates global and Indian market scenario for mobile advertising, with the help of plethora of statistical and information such as mobile advertising spending, region-wise spending of mobile ads, data on mobile ad servings, mobile ad type share and mobile ad type revenue, amongst others. The section ends with SWOT analysis of Indian mobile ad market. It is followed by 'Drivers & Challenges' section elaborating the major furtherance and impediments for mobile advertising in India. Both the 'drivers' and 'challenges' are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures. Next the prominent trends in the market are captured under 'Market Trends' section, accompanied by recent developments associated with the trends and key takeaways for each of them. 'Market Opportunities' section highlights the various verticals that stand to be benefited greatly when using mobile advertising media & formats. Each of these sectors is detailed with their market size and growth along with role of mobile advertising in the sectors. It also elaborates on government initiative which can fuel the growth in mobile ad market furthermore. Various opportunity areas are covered as well in this section, illuminating specific services or aspects of mobile ads.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 2ergo Group plc, AdMob Google Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Interworld Digital Ltd., Megasoft Ltd., AdIQuity Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Affle Pte Ltd., BuzzCity Pte Ltd., Gingersoft Media Pvt Ltd., InMobi, Komli Media Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd., Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd., NetworkPlay Media Pvt. Ltd., Ozone Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Vserv Digital Services Pvt. Ltd.
