Mobile Advertising Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025 Major Players Google, GumGum, Digital Turbine, Global Wide Media

Mobile advertising means transferring of digital advertising content to mobile device users. It is cost-effective and highly targeted towards a specific group of mobile users. Mobile advertisers have realized the opportunities to use the mobile channel to reach the mass audience or an individual virtually from anywhere and anytime. Now, advertisers have more knowledge about their clients than ever before, which increases the effectiveness of a marketing campaign. Further, it enables advertisers to personalize and customize advertising for mobile users.



In 2018, the global Mobile Advertising Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



Increase in the mobile device and mobile internet users, growth in popularity of social media, and time spent on mobile devices drive the market growth. The report includes the study of the mobile advertising market focusing on various growth prospects and restraints, based on the regional analysis. The study highlights Porter's Five Forces analysis for the market that comprises the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers.



Segment by Key players:

- Applovin Corporation

- Avazu

- Chartboost

- Facebook

- Flurry

- Google

- InMobi

- Matomy Media Group

- Millennial Media

- Smaato

- GoWide

- Mobvista

- AdColony

- Yeahmobi

- PassionTeck

- GumGum

- Digital Turbine

- Global Wide Media

- Leadbolt



Segment by Type:

- Display Advertising

- In-App Advertising

- In-Game Advertising

- Search Advertising

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Banking & Financial Services

- Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sector

- Healthcare Sector

- Media and Entertainment Sector

- Telecommunication & IT Sector

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Mobile Advertising Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Mobile Advertising Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Mobile Advertising Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Mobile Advertising Market Forecast

4.5.1. Mobile Advertising Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Mobile Advertising Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Mobile Advertising Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Mobile Advertising Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Mobile Advertising Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Mobile Advertising Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Mobile Advertising Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Mobile Advertising Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



