Mobile Advertising Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2025 and Key Players - AdColony, AOL, Apple

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Mobile advertising (m-Advertising) market is expected to reach $354.76 billion in 2025, representing a 2019-2025 CAGR of 18.24% driven by a growing adoption of m-advertising service in global industries.



Highlighted with 87 tables and 82 figures, this 192-page report "Global Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide mobile advertising market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)



Major Key Players of the Mobile Advertising Market are:

AdColony, Inc., AOL, Apple Inc., Applovin Corporation, Avazu Inc., Chartboost Inc., Digital Turbine, Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc., Flytxt, Google, Inc., GoWide, GumGum Inc, Inmobi, Matomy Media Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Millenial Media, MoPub Inc., Nokia, PassionTeck, SAP SE, Smaato Inc., Tune, Inc., Yahoo! Inc., Yeahmobi



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region.



Based on solution format, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Advertisement Campaign Solutions

Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Content Delivery Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Mobile Proximity Solutions

Other Solutions



On basis of advertising type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Search Advertising

Display Advertising

Messaging Advertising

In-App Advertising

In-Game Advertising

Websites Advertising

Video Advertising

Other Advertising Types



On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries



On basis of mobile device, the global market is analyzed on the following segments annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops & Notebooks

Other Devices



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Mobile Advertising consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Mobile Advertising market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Mobile Advertising manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Mobile Advertising with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Advertising Market Size

2.2 Mobile Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobile Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Advertising Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Advertising Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mobile Advertising Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mobile Advertising Revenue by Product

4.3 Mobile Advertising Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Advertising Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Mobile Advertising industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



