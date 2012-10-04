Mobile Alabama AC Repair Company Patco Offers Tips on What to Look for in a Mobile AC Repair Company

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Patco AC Services recently released a new guide assisting potential clients select the right mobile AC repair company to meet their needs.



In their guide, Mobile Alabama AC repair company Patco explained the importance of first searching for a mobile AC repair company with a solid reputation. As Patco explains, reputation cannot be faked and can only be built through years of dedication to customer satisfaction. According to Patco there is no better indicator an AC repair company is worth working with other than a positive reputation.



As Patco explains the internet has made it too easy to acquire and read existing customer reviews to not take a company’s reputation into consideration when making a selection. While Patco explains customer reviews may not be useful for making a final decision, they will at least assist clients in avoiding truly poor companies.



Mobile Alabama AC repair company Patco explained additional qualities clients should look for when choosing an AC repair company in addition to reputation. Business longevity, the amount of time the company has been on the market, also counts heavily. Next to reputation Patco identifies reliability as the most important factor to consider when choosing an AC repair company. Specifically, Patco explains an AC repair company needs to be able to keep its appointments punctually to be worth hiring.



Finally, Patco AC also recommends a method of company evaluation that has fallen out of favor in recent years- visiting their offices. As Patco AC explains, “you can get an idea of how solid a company is from just their office.” Patco recommends making office visits even when evaluating companies that primarily perform house calls.



Customers should utilize all of these strategies, Patco AC explains, to make sure they receive the most value from the business they choose to hire. Patco AC also recommends performing this research and choosing a company before a heatwave when consumers often feel desperate and are less likely to make informed decisions regarding which repair company they choose to work with.



Patco AC is a family owned and operated company specializing in Mobile Alabama AC repair and Mobile Alabama generator installation in addition to a wide variety of services revolving around maintaining commercial and residential HVAC systems. In addition, Patco AC also services commercial refrigeration, chill water systems and boilers, as well as the installation and repair of duct work.



