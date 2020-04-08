Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Broadcom

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Mobile and wireless backhaul solutions are adopted by the telecom and IT industry across the globe to boost the customer experience by managing the networks and distributing the huge data traffic. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of market across different segments, such as equipment, services, and regions. The base year considered for the study is 2014 and the market size is forecasted from 2015 to 2020. The increasing volume of data and demand of smartphones and connected devices is expected to play a key role in fueling the growth of the market in the next five years.



In 2018, the global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the mobile and wireless backhaul market includes secondary research to capture the revenues of major vendors in this market in specific segments. The complete product mapping of various vendors' offerings to determine the market segmentation has been done. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global market from the revenue of the key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market size was split into several segments and sub-segments.



Segment by Key players:

- Alcatel Lucent

- Cisco Systems

- Ericsson

- Huawei Technologies

- Broadcom

- Brocade Communications Systems

- Fujitsu

- Nokia Networks

- Tellabs

- ZTE



Segment by Type:

- Internet Service

- System Integration Service

- Special Service



Segment by Application:

- Financial Services

- Medical

- Retail

- Media

- Government

- Communication

- Public Utilities

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Forecast

4.5.1. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



