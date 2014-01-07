Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Expected to Reach $23.3 Billion & to Grow at a CAGR of 12.2% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- The report "Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market [by Equipment (Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 Ghz, Test and Measurement), by Services (Network, System Integration, Professional)] - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)" defines and segments the mobile and wireless backhaul market into various segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting it along with the future roadmaps.



Browse 87 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 200 pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market [by Equipment (Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 Ghz, Test And Measurement), by Services (Network, System Integration, Professional)] - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)"



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MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the mobile and wireless backhaul market by the type of equipment used: microwave backhaul equipment, millimeter wave equipment, Sub-6 GHz equipment, and test and measurement equipment; by services being offered: network services, system integration, and professional services; and by geographical regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



Nowadays, mobile operators are ready to increase investments in their backhaul networks, and this presents huge opportunity for equipment vendors as well as service providers in the backhaul space. Also, with the rising popularity of small cells and Long-Term Evolution (LTE) deployments, the mobile and wireless backhaul market is ready to embrace new backhaul technology players who can offer cost-effective and high-performance solutions, especially in the small-cell space. MarketsandMarkets expects the global mobile and wireless backhaul market to grow from $13.11 billion in 2013 to $23.3 billion by 2018, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The North American region in the mobile and wireless backhaul market is expected to hold the largest market size, and over the next 5 years, the Latin American region is expected to experience highest traction in terms of growth.



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