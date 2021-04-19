New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market are expected to reach USD 75 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immense usage of smart devices such as smartphones, etc. have led to tremendous growth in the volume of data traffic and the necessity to handle and distribute such high volume of data traffic is the major factor pushing the growth of this market.



Further, an increase in the deployment of connected devices and improved technological developments will further require more data traffic and in turn, would fuel the growth of mobile and wireless backhaul market. One major factor that may restrict the growth of the market is the bandwidth congestion owing to limited spectrum bandwidth.



North America occupies the largest market share with a market size of USD 8.27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the latest technological developments taking place in the region which will increase the demand for better network connectivity pushing the demand for backhauls.



Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of network topology, the market segmentations are tree, ring, and Of the various topologies available the ring and tree are the two most common topologies preferred by network operators and hence would together occupy the largest market share of the market during the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the market segmentations are Cellular Backhaul, Building-To-Building Connectivity, Broadband Connectivity Backhaul, Video Surveillance Backhaul, and Others. With a rapid increase in the penetration of smartphones, cellular backhauls occupy the largest market share with a market size of USD 4.28 billion in 2018 and would continue to do during the forecast period.



On the basis of geography, the market segmentations are North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and North America occupies the largest market share with a market size of USD 8.27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the latest technological developments taking place in the region which will increase the demand for better network connectivity pushing the demand for backhauls.



Key participants include Cisco Systems(US), Ericsson Sweden), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Broadcom Corporation (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Brocade Communication Systems (US), Nokia Networks (Finland), Tellabs (US), ZTE Corporation (China).



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1127



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global mobile and wireless backhaul market on the basis of type of service, network topology, technology, application, and region:

Type of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Professional Service

Network Service

System Integration Service



Network Topology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Tree

Ring

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Microwave

Satellite

AII-IP RAN

TDM & ATM

Pseudowire

Free space optic

WiMAX

Ethernet backhaul

SONET/SDH,

Passive optical network

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Cellular backhaul

Building-to-Building Connectivity

Broadband connectivity backhaul

Video surveillance backhaul

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Key points encompassed in the report:

The report elaborates on the major drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges affecting the global market growth.

The report emphasizes the emerging regions and the competitive landscape prevailing across the market.

It highlights the growth prospects that the leading market players in each region look to capitalize on.

It provides detailed information on various stringent norms imposed by regulatory agencies for several regions of the market.

Thus, the report is inclusive of the latest research & development projects, market-disrupting technological advancements, and advanced business models.



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1127



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global deployment of Mobile and Wireless Backhaul

3.1.2. Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul services by application type

3.1.3. Region-wise area served by mobile and wireless backhaul services



Chapter 4. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Swift increase in volume of mobile data traffic

4.4.1.2. Proliferation of Smart Devices

4.4.1.3. Improved technological developments

4.4.1.4. Rise in acceptance of connected devices

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Bandwidth Congestion

4.4.3. Key opportunities prioritized

4.4.3.1. Wireless backhaul for 5G network technology

4.4.3.2. Deployment of 42 GHz Band

4.4.4. Key Challenges

4.4.4.1. Organizational resistance to shift from traditional to Next-generation Backhaul networks



Chapter 5. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market By Type of Service Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market By Network Topology Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market By Technology Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Cisco Systems Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Type Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Ericsson

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Type Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Alcatel-Lucent

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Type Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Type Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Broadcom Corporation

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Type Insights

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Fujitsu

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Type Insights

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Brocade Communications Systems

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Type Insights

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Nokia Networks

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Type Insights

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. Tellabs

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Type Insights

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. ZTE Corporation

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Type Insights

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued…..



Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.