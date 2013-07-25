Mobile App Builder Pillar Apps Advances in ABC Hit Show Shark Tank Casting

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Pillar Apps, the app making software company, is another step closer to taking the dive into the new season of Shark Tank on the ABC Network. They have advanced to the next round of casting to determine if Pillar Apps is ready to negotiate and talk numbers with Mr. Wonderful. This comes only seven months after the initial Pillar Apps launch and can be attributed to booming mobile app industry.



Regardless of the target demographic, there is now an active market for it with mobile apps that can't be ignored. Billions have already been paid out to mobile app developers. Most are NOT large companies, but rather individuals that have become self-made millionaires within a very short period of time.



The Pillar Apps platform enables anyone to build unlimited apps with no coding knowledge. It used to take thousands of dollars and several weeks to get a basic app prototype built. But with Pillar Apps, anyone can become a published app builder overnight for Android, Apple, and Amazon marketplaces. They’ve also partnered with the heavy hitting AdMob and RevMob mobile advertising networks. The two companies are seamlessly integrated into the Pillar Apps platform allowing users to earn passive revenue through their mobile apps.



“It's a great platform. I just created an app in 10 minutes. It's really that fast. And the awesome thing is the fact that we can create apps for Android and Apple iOS simultaneously. I've played with other mobile app builders before but Pillar Apps beats them all by miles,” reveled one satisfied member.



The Pillar Apps mobile app builder is a powerful yet simplistic tool with an intuitive drag and drop design. Furthermore, there are several dozen mobile app templates including games that can easily be customized by Pillar App users. The app making software is a web based allowing full compatibility on any device with an internet connection.



Url: http://pillarapps.com/