Mobile App Intelligence Solutions Market Is Booming Worldwide : Moburst, PreApps, Gummicube

Mobile app intelligence is a form of competitive intelligence, which consists of data derived from mobile apps. This data includes performance metrics such as, store ranks, downloads, daily active users, monthly active users, user retention rate, average session length etc. Mobile app intelligence has increasing demand in the field of marketing, product or sales, which helps in the businesses to achieve their goal, this factors actually driving the growth of the Mobile app intelligence solution market.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand from Businesses Receiving Assistance

- Rising Inclination Towards mobile Business Intelligence due to social media

- Implantation of Algorithms of Artificial Intelligence



Market Trend

- Growing Awareness of Mobile App Intelligence Solutions due to Tracking & Optimization

- Rising Penetration of Internet of Things Mobile App Integration



Restraints

- High Cost Associated with the Mobile App Intelligence Solutions



Opportunities

- Growing Opportunities by providing access to Real-Time Data

- Emerging Opportunity in the Market and Ad Intelligence



Challenges

- Concerns with the of Data Storage in Devices

- Lack of Technical Experts and Monetization Strategy



Market Scope



The market segmented into : by Platform (IOS, Android, Others), Product (Store Intelligence, Ad Intelligence, Consumer Intelligence, Others)



Market Leaders and some development strategies

On 9th November 2021, Similarweb announced the acquisition of Embee Mobile. This Acquisition of Similarweb's makes the mobile data offering stronger. Similarweb's has the world's most accurate data for digital intelligence, and always working to bring more data to customers.

On 14th June 2022, -Similarweb is leading digital intelligence company, announced the availability of the new, premium app intelligence module. This module incorporates mobile app data from Similarweb's partnership with data.ai, which is the first data AI Company, which enables the companies to understand their competitive landscape across the entire digital ecosystem. This premium module gives organizations the most digital view activity, as well as the ability to harness insights from mobile, desktop, and app users from a single interface.



Regional Landscape



Geographically, the Mobile App Intelligence Solutions market size by revenue is broken down by 18+ countries from North America, LATAM, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe based on various characteristics such as geographic footprints and business operation locations of players.



Analysts at HTF MI sheds light on Mobile App Intelligence Solutions market data by Country



Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Others)

Europe (Germany, Russia, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic Nations, Rest of Europe.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Egypt and Rest of MEA)



The Mobile App Intelligence Solutions study cites various market development activities and business strategies such as new product/services development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc that Industry players such as Sensor Tower (United States), App Annie (United States), Moburst (United States), AppFollow (Finland), Gummicube (United States), StoreMaven (United States), PreApps (United States), MobileAction (United States), App Radar (Austria) and Appfigures (United States) are utilizing to overcome macro-economic scenarios.



