Mobile Media 360.com Names "Best Mobile Apps Developer"

Laguna Niguel, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- A recent Internet survey asked local Southern California business owners to choose the “Best Mobile Apps Developer.” The survey specifically asked business owners to nominate developers who create custom mobile apps with visual and specific elements designed for their business to drive revenue, improve customer loyalty and interaction. Respondents overwhelmingly voted for Mobile Media 360.com. Business owners who know Mobile Media 360.com described the company as a highly effective apps developer and mobile marketing experts.



Those businesses that responded to the survey were given an opportunity to name the company they believe to be the “Best Mobile Apps Developer” and explain a little about why they nominated that company. Those who nominated Mobile Media 360.com mentioned their “ability to get at the heart of what is needed to build solid, repeat customers” and how “to connect with their customers when they were not at their place of business by sending instant messages thru their App and drive traffic to their place of business and increase revenue.”



When questioned about the results, local business owners weren’t surprised to learn that Mobile Media 360.com had won the coveted Best Mobile Apps Developer title. Many business owners noted the growth of their business experienced after launching their mobile apps with Apple’s App Store and Google’s Android Play Store. One of the businesses was “Daily’s Sports Grill”, in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. Here is their recent video testimonial: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goWE52PyGUU.



When asked about being chosen as Southern California’s Best Mobile Apps Developer, David Puno, Founder and CEO said, “We were not even aware of the survey so it was a huge surprise!” Puno went on to say “Our job at Mobile Media 360.com is to make sure our clients have an advantage over their competition by having a custom mobile app, support it, and help our clients drive revenue and client retention.”



With Mobile Media 360.com’s streamlined process, a mobile app can be developed within 7 days. In addition, Mobile Media 360.com will include full submission to Apple’s App Store and Android Play Store with guaranteed approval within 14 days.



About Mobile Media 360

Based in Laguna Niguel, CA, Mobile Media 360.com is at the forefront of the mobile marketing revolution, providing custom mobile apps and custom mobile websites. Mobile Media 360.com has created the most complete mobile solution available while providing expert advice, legendary customer service, and increasing their client’s revenue and client retention with zero extra effort on the businesses part at an affordable investment.



Find out more by visiting http://www.MobileMedia360.com