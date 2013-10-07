Mobile App Reseller Program Is Launched by Maxamum Mobile Solutions

Robbinsville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Maxamum Mobile Solutions, a mobile marketing company, recently introduced a new program to its service portfolio. The new program, also known as the mobile app reseller program, is a low-cost way to become a mobile app reseller with the company.



According to an article available on Maxamum Mobile Solutions’ website, the mobile app reseller program is a low-cost investment with high rewards. The reselling program allows the participant to sell custom, full-featured mobile apps, mobile optimized websites, and local mobile search advertising consulting to small and medium sized businesses in various industries.



“Sellers who are involved with Maxamum Mobile Solutions' program can make very generous commissions on first and repeat sales,” explained the article. “This means that sellers can earn a recurring income from their sales, which can allow them to build the dream of passive income.”



The mobile app reseller program includes training and support from Maxamum Mobile Solutions. The company offers more than tips on selling: it teaches clients about the mobile marketing consulting industry. Participants in the program only need to focus on selling the mobile apps, especially because Maxamum Mobile Solutions takes care of the technical and marketing tasks.



“We want to offer our mobile app resellers opportunity to earn while they learn,” stated Maxamum Mobile Solutions. “Our goal is to help them build a passive income and a book of business.”



Sellers who participate in the mobile app reseller program can also participate in other programs offered by Maxamum Mobile Solutions, such as the White Label Reseller Program. Maxamum offers its mobile app resellers a steep discount to partner resellers who want to become white label sellers.



Individuals interested in learning more about Maxamum Mobile Solutions and its services can visit the company’s website for more information. Customers with questions about Maxamum Mobile Solutions’ services can contact the company through the easy-to-use form available on its website.



About Maxamum Mobile Solutions

Maxamum Mobile Solutions are a team of mobile marketing experts and leaders in mobile marketing. Since opening in 2012, Maxamum Mobile Solutions’ goal is to leverage mobile technologies to maximize marketing efforts for small to medium size businesses to the utmost whether it is through mobile apps, mobile optimized sites, or mobile local searches. For more information, please visit http://maxamummobilesolutions.com/partner-reseller