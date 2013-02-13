Mobile Application Development Company Rebrands as Zappend and Launches Comprehensive New Website

Lady Lake, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Mobile application development company App Tank Designs is pleased to announce the formal name change of the company to Zappend Mobile Application Development as well as the launch of their fully redesigned website. Zappend is a leading, full-service, mobile app development company that provides custom design, development and promotion of Android and iOS apps. Their talented U.S. team guarantees idea to app development in four weeks.



Like technology, companies that bring the latest innovations to life and to market must evolve to stay one step ahead of the trends to bring tomorrow’s innovations today. That drive to innovate and evolve is the impetus behind Zappend Mobile Application Development. The company’s recent name change is just one of many that include the launch of their new, rebranded website and the announcement that they are now providing their services to the general public.



“In the past, the majority of our projects have been private, NDA-covered apps,” said Zappend Founder Daniel Walsh. “The name change from App Tank Designs to Zappend as well as our new website more clearly defines our services and how we work so our prospective general public clients can understand what we bring to the table.”



For most people and companies, the process of getting app ideas developed is a difficult, time-consuming process that is very hard to understand. The Zappend team has mastered the app development process and created everything from private, company-specific apps to popular apps that are in the top 10 of their category. With the guidance of their super talented and passionate team located across the United States, clients embark on a three-step process where they propose their idea, Zappend does the development and the client receives their finished app in four weeks.



Zappend is strongly backed by mobile domain experts possessing in-depth technology and application development process knowledge of scalable applications. Consequently, Zappend can provide cutting edge, user-friendly iPhone apps that are developed with their high level of expertise in iPhone development. Their team also has proven expertise in app development for the iPad that enhances and extends its integral features.



Zappend taps into the Open Source market to usher in its Android Application Development, combining it with its iPhone and iPad mobile development expertise. Most Android, iPhone, and iPad applications can be completed in just four weeks.



Despite their forward thinking technological expertise, the company prides itself on the ability to speak in simple terms so that clients understand exactly what is going on through each stage of their 10-step development process. Each idea is protected and developed through a series of revisions where the client provides feedback and whatever level of involvement that they desire. Once the app is completed and thoroughly tested, Zappend will submit it to the App Marketplace (iOS and/or Android) for the client and provide the option of promotion for the newly released app. For more information, please visit http://zappend.com/



About Zappend

Zappend is a leading, full-service, mobile app development company that provides custom design, development and promotion of Android and iOS apps to companies and individuals. The technologically innovative team provides the unique guarantee of idea to completed app in just four weeks. The U.S.-based American Zappend team has mastered the app development process and created everything from private, company-specific apps to popular apps that are in the top 10 of their category.