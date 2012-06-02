Mobile Application Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2012 -- Mobile applications are rapidly gaining popularity due to huge number of mobile devise and newer device adoption such as Tablet PC. Mobile apps are mostly light-weight and economically viable solution for not only entertainment purpose but also for business and other productivity use. With more and more publishers including the mainstream software companies entering the market and projection of mobile device adoption to grow by manifold, mobile app market is expected to witness significant growth in India.



The Mobile Application Market in India report begins with 'Introduction' section covering overview regarding mobile applications (apps) which provides basic idea regarding the mobile platform and app technology with some details regarding the various devices it caters to.



The 'Market Overview' section elaborates global & domestic market state of mobile application. It also provides statistical information regarding global mobile app download, global revenue, number of mobile app stores and other related information. The section also elaborates details regarding mobile app store structure, top mobile app categories and growth and prospect of smartphones and featurephones in various regions. It also elaborates the value chain of mobile app from development to digital publishing. Statistical information such as mobile VAS revenue in India, mobile ad spending, various form of mobile ads associated with mobile apps are also discussed in the section. The section closes with advantage of mobile applications elaborating various reasons of sudden adoption and mass interest in the same and essential features of mobile apps where ideal features are discussed briefly.



It is followed by 'Scope in India' section which discusses scope of mobile apps in India verticals or sectors. Specific sectors have been highlighted with information regarding each of their market state and opportunity areas in the sectors for mobile apps.



The report continues with 'Drivers & Challenges' section elaborating the major furtherance & impediments for mobile app adoption in India. Both the drivers and challenges are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures.



In the Major Indian Mobile Application Players section the major mobile app vendor operating in India or serving India have been profiled. It provides information such as corporate & business highlights covering operational & recent information regarding mobile application solutions and offerings, related services & strategic moves regarding the same. It also provides financial performance for a period of time and key contacts for each of the players. Key business segment and key geographic segment for each player are provided as well to provide further clear idea regarding the companies. Also specific areas of opportunity for mobile application in India are discussed in Vendor Opportunity section.



Next the developments & trends in the domestic market related to mobile app solution, growing trend & developments are mentioned in the 'Key Trends & Developments' section.



The report concludes with the section 'Strategic Recommendation section' which is derived after a comprehensive analysis of the market state & scope. It suggests key strategic moves which can help mobile application adoption to grow in all regions of the country.



