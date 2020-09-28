Mobile Application Market to Witness Huge Growth By 2025

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title 'Global Mobile Application Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and important players such as Google, Microsoft, SAP, Apple



Summary



Mobile Application Market Scope



A mobile application is the most widely referred to as an app which is the type of application software to run on a smartphone device to provide instant information and services to users which can be accessed on PC as well. They are deployed through Play stores, Apple stores, and various other app stores offering various types of mobile applications. Each type of mobile application provides limited functionality such as gaming, calculator, or web browsing. The mobile application is developed with device supportability.



The market study is being classified by Type (Native Mobile Application, Web-based Mobile Application and Hybrid Mobile Application), by Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and major geographies with country level break-up.



Google LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Apple Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), Cognizant (United States), Accenture plc (Ireland), Infosys Limited (India), Unisys Corporation (United States), Atos (France), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), HCL Technologies Limited (India) and Mindtree (India) are some of the key players profiled in the study.



Segmentation Overview



AdvanceMarketAnalytics has segmented the market of Global Mobile Application market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of geography, the market of Mobile Application has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



On 15th January 2020, Google announced today that it is buying AppSheet, an eight-year-old no-code mobile-application-building platform. The company had raised more than USD17 million on a USD60 million valuation, according to PitchBook data. The companies did not share the purchase price. With AppSheet, Google gets a simple way for companies to build mobile apps without having to write a line of code. It works by pulling data from a spreadsheet, database or form, and using the field or column names as the basis for building an app.

"The FDA encourages the development of mobile medical apps (MMAs) that improve health care and provide consumers and health care professionals with valuable health information. The FDA also has a public health responsibility to oversee the safety and effectiveness of medical devices – including mobile medical apps."



Market Trend



The Emerging Use of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Mobile Application

IoT Enabled Mobile Application for Various Industries



Market Drivers



Digitalization Across the World

Demand for Easy Access to Information Instantly

Rising Automation in Various Industries for Easy Operations



Opportunities



The Introduction of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Mobile Application

Growing Number of Application Developers Worldwide

The Advancements in Network Connectivity will Boost the Mobile Application Market



Restraints



Insufficient Transport Layer Protection in Some Mobile Application

Limited Access to Device Hardware



Challenges



Compatibility Related Issues with Mobiel Application with the Particular Operating System



Key Target Audience



Mobile Application Developers, Mobile Application Service Provider, Research and Development Institutes, Potential Investors, Regulatory Bodies and Others



