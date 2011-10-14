Buffalo, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2011 -- We are in the early stages of having a mobile app developed for Yoozpaper. This app will be developed for both the iPhone and Android platforms. We are hoping to have this app completed and ready for download by the end of 2011.



The application will feature three sections. The first section of the mobile app will be Yoozpaper Direct, which allows Yoozers to post short articles, with a maximum character limit of 500 characters. Each direct post will display in a blog-like format and will be associated with a specific newspaper that the Yoozer writes. In order to create posts, the Yoozer must have written at least one article for that specific paper. Each post allows for an image to be uploaded along with the general content. Yoozers will be able to easily publish these from the mobile app.



The second part of the mobile app will be Yoozpaper Scrapbooks. This will give the Yoozer the chance to create albums, upload photos, and view albums and photos. Yoozers will be able to upload and see online photo albums which are their individual album or if they are a collaborative album. This will be a great feature for pictures taken from a phone such as the iPhone.



The third part of the mobile app will be browsing the papers and articles on Yoozpaper. Yoozpaper will be able to read The Yoozpaper, read individual and group papers, and read specific articles. They will also have the ability to share articles, comment on articles and subscribe to an online paper that they like.



The mobile app will also give the Yoozer the ability to register right from the phone.



