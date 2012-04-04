New Software market report from MindCommerce: "Mobile Applications and Widgets: Portable Applications on Mobile Platforms, Fifth Edition"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- Mobile Applications and Widgets: Portable Applications on Mobile Platforms, Fifth Edition provides a complete understanding of the mobile software marketplace. The reader will learn about mobile applications from the inception and evolution of applications on mobile platforms, to current market trends. The state of the current market is defined through current market statistical data, financial and sales trends, user surveys, and assessing the impressions of news media outlets. Each of the top hardware and software platforms are reviewed and evaluated to provide a thorough understanding of the competitive landscape of the smart phone market. This research is an essential read for any organization directly or indirectly involved in the mobile marketplace.
