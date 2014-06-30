Mobile Applications (App) Market Research Report 2012-2017

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on Global Mobile Applications Market (free, paid & ad supported) by Stores, Category, Platform, Brands and Stakeholders (2012 - 2017).
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- With world’s major brands recognizing the need of their presence in at least one of the top applications stores and the average mobile application per brand rising over 25 (for top 100 brands, 250 in case of media companies globally); the mobile applications market has took new role in defining the marketing strategy of businesses. This has opened up new horizons for already booming mobile applications market and provides faster acceleration for the market. Though these global brands do not look to make money directly with apps; however, the apps are adding up their brand equity.
The surge in number of app stores and availability of multi-platform apps has also reshaping the future of the market. Apple App store still remains the overall leader and ‘store of choice’ for brands as well as users. On the other hand android market has gained substantial ground with 50% of the global brands prefer Android Market to publish their apps. Outperforming most of the native (on deck) app store on launch performance, Amazon App Store has grabbed 14% of the “brand mobile applications” publications in only been around for three month.
Consumer preferences differ with country, age group, occupation, level of income etc. that makes it difficult for publisher to keep leadership in the app category. Hence, publishers have adopted the strategy of “publish locally” to address the local preference parity. Despite all adversities & declining average price, Games remain the largest mobile applications category by publication and download (revenue increased 72% year-over-year) followed by social and personalization application segment. Apple substantially leads the platform as well as store front market and expected to remain so for next five years. U.S., U.K., South Korea and Japan lead the market for mobile app downloads and revenue.
Scope of the Report:
This in depth study on mobile applications includes downloadables (not web-based applications) or native mobile applications for mobile devices like feature phones and smartphones. The study segments the mobile applications market on the following basis:
Store Type or Business Model
On-deck Stores (mobile device manufacturers’, operators’, Operating System (OS) developers’)
Off-deck Stores (independent or third-party)
Application Type
Free to users
Paid Applications
Ad Supported Applications
Brands
Top 100 Brand Mobile Applications
Other Brand Mobile Applications
Application Categories
Games
Social & Personalization
Business & Finance
Books & features
Entertainment
Productivity
Travel & Navigation
Utilities
Others
Stakeholders (revenue share, volume and strategy)
Developers
Publishers
OS Developers
Handset manufacturers
Operators
Third Party store owners
Cross-sectional analysis of the above segment for following Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Colombia
Chile
Argentina
Venezuela
Eastern Europe
Poland
Ukraine
Czech Republic
Hungary
Romania
Slovakia
Bulgaria
Serbia
Western Europe
France
Italy
Germany
United Kingdom
Spain
Norway
Denmark
Asia – Pacific
China
India
Vietnam
Australia
Indonesia
Taiwan
Thailand
Japan
New Zealand
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Israel
Morocco
Egypt
The report provides detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of market, market trends, opportunities, and issues prevailing in the mobile applications market. The report also drafts the competitive view of the mobile application market for each of the segments mentioned above with detailed analysis of the core competencies and strategies adopted by mobile application market participants to maintain their hold on mobile applications market.
