Mobile Applications (App) Market Research Report 2012-2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- With world’s major brands recognizing the need of their presence in at least one of the top applications stores and the average mobile application per brand rising over 25 (for top 100 brands, 250 in case of media companies globally); the mobile applications market has took new role in defining the marketing strategy of businesses. This has opened up new horizons for already booming mobile applications market and provides faster acceleration for the market. Though these global brands do not look to make money directly with apps; however, the apps are adding up their brand equity.



The surge in number of app stores and availability of multi-platform apps has also reshaping the future of the market. Apple App store still remains the overall leader and ‘store of choice’ for brands as well as users. On the other hand android market has gained substantial ground with 50% of the global brands prefer Android Market to publish their apps. Outperforming most of the native (on deck) app store on launch performance, Amazon App Store has grabbed 14% of the “brand mobile applications” publications in only been around for three month.



Consumer preferences differ with country, age group, occupation, level of income etc. that makes it difficult for publisher to keep leadership in the app category. Hence, publishers have adopted the strategy of “publish locally” to address the local preference parity. Despite all adversities & declining average price, Games remain the largest mobile applications category by publication and download (revenue increased 72% year-over-year) followed by social and personalization application segment. Apple substantially leads the platform as well as store front market and expected to remain so for next five years. U.S., U.K., South Korea and Japan lead the market for mobile app downloads and revenue.



Scope of the Report:



This in depth study on mobile applications includes downloadables (not web-based applications) or native mobile applications for mobile devices like feature phones and smartphones. The study segments the mobile applications market on the following basis:



Store Type or Business Model



On-deck Stores (mobile device manufacturers’, operators’, Operating System (OS) developers’)



Off-deck Stores (independent or third-party)



Application Type



Free to users



Paid Applications



Ad Supported Applications



Brands



Top 100 Brand Mobile Applications



Other Brand Mobile Applications



Application Categories



Games



Social & Personalization



Business & Finance



Books & features



Entertainment



Productivity



Travel & Navigation



Utilities



Others



Stakeholders (revenue share, volume and strategy)



Developers



Publishers



OS Developers



Handset manufacturers



Operators



Third Party store owners



Cross-sectional analysis of the above segment for following Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Venezuela

Eastern Europe

Poland

Ukraine

Czech Republic

Hungary

Romania

Slovakia

Bulgaria

Serbia

Western Europe

France

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Norway

Denmark

Asia – Pacific

China

India

Vietnam

Australia

Indonesia

Taiwan

Thailand

Japan

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

Morocco

Egypt



The report provides detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of market, market trends, opportunities, and issues prevailing in the mobile applications market. The report also drafts the competitive view of the mobile application market for each of the segments mentioned above with detailed analysis of the core competencies and strategies adopted by mobile application market participants to maintain their hold on mobile applications market.



