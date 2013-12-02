Mobile Applications Market Comprehensive Research and Business Intelligence Package 2013:Global Business Survey

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Mobile Applications 2013: Comprehensive Research and Business Intelligence Package



Mobile network operators have reached a cross-roads as penetration has reached saturation. Carriers seek to improve top-line revenue and profitability through data plans. Some operators have already started to earn more money from data than voice services. With the introduction of fourth generation (4G) cellular, carriers will realized efficiency improvements as well as additional capacity to sell even more data. However, the introduction of LTE networks comes with a price in the form an evolving supply/demand dynamic.



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As LTE provides additional capacity, and carriers fill-up demand with data subscribers, the supply/demand curve will shift, and with it pricing. The carriers will eventually reach a plateau in data revenues at about the same data service profitability begins to decrease due to competitive factors and eventual price erosion. To improve the bottom line, and to improve their margins, carriers must accelerate application development and strategic partnerships. They must also focus on high value customers, most notably the medium to large business/enterprise customers. Finally, they must develop their own Value-added Service (VAS) applications, which leverage various corporate assets including their Subscriber Data Management (SDM), location, OSS, and optimization systems. Accessing these systems will be via telecom API. Carriers must also leverage enterprise API for various VAS such as Enterprise Dashboard.



This report bundle is must reading for anyone in the mobile application and services value-chain. At over 1,500 pages, it is by far the most comprehensive research focused on mobile applications, services, app stores, the future of applications/services, next generation applications, forecasts, and more.



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This research package includes:



Mobile Applications and App Stores: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2013 – 2018 (90 pages)

Carrier LTE Application Strategies to Combat OTT Players and Services (110 pages)

Mobile Location-based Marketing Solutions Analysis and Market Forecast 2013-2018 (174 pages)

Rich Communications Services (RCS): Market Opportunities and Forecast 2013 – 2018 (62 pages)

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) in 4G: Market Analysis and Forecasts for LTE-based VAS 2013 – 2018 (178 pages)

Telephony Application Programmer Interface (API): Ecosystem, Value-chain, Business Models and Market Opportunities (39 pages)

Mobile Location Commerce 2013 – 2018 (129 pages)

Mobile Applications and Widgets: Portable Applications on Mobile Platforms, Sixth Edition (198 pages)

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) in the Cloud: Security Challenges, Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 – 2018 (57 pages)

Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - Third Edition (504 pages)

Augmented Reality in Gaming and Entertainment (42 pages)

HTML5 Solutions and Applications (47 pages)



Important Note: To support the future of mobile applications development, we offer substantial discounts to small companies. Inquire about discounts.



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Target Audience:



Mobile network operators

Wireless handset developers

Telecom Infrastructure providers

Managed telecom service providers

Providers of mobile content and commerce

Value-added Service (VAS) application developers



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High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), a chromatographic technique is used to identify, quantify and separate each component from a sample of complex chemical mixtures. Presently, HPLC is a versatile technique, available for analyzing all types of biological compounds that can be isolated or synthesized. This method involves the passage of liquid sample over solid adsorbent material packed in a column with solvent. HPLC technique has been used in various fields such as legal, medical, manufacturing processes and in research. This technique relies on pumps and other accessories to pass the sample through the column filled with sorbent (active ingredient of the column). HPLC is highly efficient and different from the conventional liquid chromatographic methods in terms of high operational pressures used in HPLC to run the mobile phase through the column. In addition, the resolution power of HPLC used during separation is higher when compared to conventional liquid chromatographic techniques. The market for HPLC systems and accessories holds immense growth potential due to extensive use of this technique in wider application areas such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage industry, industrial chemicals sector, etc. and its effectiveness and accuracy over the traditional processes.



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HPLC systems and accessories include products and components involved in the identification, analysis and separation process. Market for HPLC systems and accessories can be segmented by product type, applications and geography. The various products include sample injectors, pumps, columns, fraction collectors, detectors and others. The HPLC technique has applications in various fields such as life sciences research, industrial chemicals, manufacturing processes, etc.



The major factors augmenting growth of the market are rigorous investments by both established and start up firms, emergence of robotics and updated automation systems, rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research. In addition, with the introduction of economic devices and integrated technological platforms are expected to play an instrumental role in enhancing the use and uptake of HPLC systems and accessories. Threat of substitutes and emergence of local players results into perfect competition markets, might hamper the growth of the market. Some of the major players in the market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Hichrom Limited.



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Change in lifestyle will boost the growth of home infusion therapy market. In addition, increase in diabetic population and reduction in treatment cost will also trigger the growth of this market. Many complicated medical conditions and illnesses can be treated with these infusion therapies which will reduce the hospital stay, and hence reduce the cost of treatment as well. Home infusion therapies are safer since the administration of the drugs is observed by physicians. This will also augment the growth of this market. Reimbursement policies of various public and private firms will also boost the growth of this market.



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