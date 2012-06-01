Mobile Applications Stores 2012: Asia - Market Analysis and Business Assessment

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- The evolution of the cell phone, driven by the wireless data industry trying to make individuals more productive wherever they are, has led to the current state of the art device, referred to as the Smartphone. Smart phones are nothing more than handheld computers that support email, personal organizers, voice & data communications services and other applications.



All smart phones come loaded with standard applications defined by the manufacturer. However, in 2009 the network operators, looking for revenue opportunities, have encouraged the development of other applications that can be used on the cell phones they support. Using these applications will use the network services more and generate more revenue. The network operators established business relationships and development platforms to encourage the growth of these applications. Since that time, with popular platforms like Apple's iPhone or Android handsets, mobile application development has exploded.



While smart phones are the primary mobile device, over the last two years, we have seen the emergence of tablet computers and other such mobile devices which support mobile applications.



Our evaluation will examine the Mobile Application Stores (MAS) provided by the following handset manufacturers:



- Research in Motion (""RIM"")

- Apple

- Nokia

- Palm

- Motorola

- LG

- Samsung

- Sony-Ericsson



This research also analyzes the following Asian network operator's MAS plans:

- Vodafone

- NTT DoCoMo

- Reliance Communications





- China Mobile

- China Unicom



- China Telecom





- Carriers: a comprehensive review of the Mobile Application Stores, development tools and support programs.

- Mobile Software developers: provide focus on what platforms offer growth and opportunity.

- Potential Application Store providers: a detailed technical comparison & review the market



- Handset Manufacturers: a comprehensive review of the Mobile Application Stores, development tools and support programs.



- Retail electronics distributors (business & retail): a detailed technical comparison & review of the market."



