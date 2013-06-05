Mobile Apps for Business Company Maxamum Mobile Solutions Launches White Label Reseller Program

Robbinsville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Maxamum Mobile Solutions, a company that helps small and medium sized businesses get the most out of their mobile marketing efforts through a variety of services including mobile apps for business, has just launched an innovative white label reseller program. Through the new program, resellers are able to utilize the company’s technical infrastructure in order to sell mobile apps to their clients.



What helps to set Maxamum Mobile Solutions apart from other companies that also offer reseller programs is its commitment to helping its clients succeed. The team of marketing experts will work with resellers directly, making sure they completely understand the mobile marketing concept, as well as what they are selling and how to do it as effectively as possible. In addition, Maximum Mobile Solutions will teach resellers how to get their very first customer; once they have this down pat, it should be easy for them to keep going and resell more mobile apps.



Companies that purchase the business mobile apps through the new program will only know that the reseller is providing the needed service. Thanks to the fully white label service, Maxamum Mobile Solutions’ name will not be part of the transactions. As it notes on their website, “We do the work, you get the glory.” In order to get the process started as quickly and easily as possible, Maxamum Mobile Solutions will even provide an innovative mobile app to the resellers that they can market to small and medium sized businesses.



By being part of the new program, resellers can also add mobile apps, mobile site, and local mobile search consulting to their existing line of services. In turn, this can help bring in even more business.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Maxamum Mobile Solutions is welcome to visit the company’s user friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about their mobile app maker special, as well as how they can help companies use the power of mobile marketing to help their businesses grow. Anybody who is interested in signing up for the white label reseller program may do so directly through the website.



About Maxamum Mobile Solutions

Maxamum Mobile Solutions are a team of mobile marketing experts and leaders in mobile marketing. Since opening in 2012, Maxamum Mobile Solutions’ goal is to leverage mobile technologies to maximize marketing efforts for small to medium size businesses to the utmost whether it is through mobile apps, mobile optimized sites, or mobile local searches. For more information, please visit http://maxamummobilesolutions.com