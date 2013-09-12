SalesNOW Unveils "Mobile Attachments"

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- SalesNOW™, the award winning Mobile CRM solution, is proud to announce the release of a brand new attachment capability that is available for iPad™ and iPhone™ users. This latest enhancement allows iOS™ users to save image files to SalesNOW™ records (Contacts, Companies, Leads, Deals) and access attachments of various formats from the web directly on their iPhone™ and/or iPad™ device.



The Mobile Attachments functionality promises to greatly enhance the productivity of iOS™ users that are often out in the field, and are sharing image files with their team members and managers. Now, these member users can quickly save a photo file to a SalesNOW™ record that Team leaders will then be able to access from the web. Records added on the web can also be pulled down and viewed from the device at any point and may include Word™, PDF™, JPEG™ and Excel™ files.



Ultimately, this latest enhancement means more transparency for managers, and a great way for SalesNOW users to quickly access critical data even from their mobile device!



About SalesNOW

SalesNOW® is a leading Mobile CRM solution built for small and medium enterprises, and winner of the 2013 Frost & Sullivan® “Competitive Strategy Leadership Award” in the Mobile Sales Force Automation Category. SalesNOW is a complete CRM Suite for the Web and mobile devices, used by thousands of customers worldwide. SalesNOW is an actively developed, award winning, affordable, robust, secure and fully hosted Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution for the mobile device and the Web, designed for sales reps, sales teams, and service. Everything that a user enters within SalesNOW on the mobile device – such as contacts, companies, leads, deals, and activities – is automatically synchronized to their SalesNOW Web account and vice versa. SalesNOW is easy to use, allowing users to remain organized while tracking and managing all aspects of the sales cycle in real-time, anytime, anywhere. SalesNOW improves sales rep effectiveness on the road, increases management visibility as to who is doing what, and reduces the reporting burden via quick access to activity and sales related graphical and excel based reports. For more information, please visit www.salesnow.com