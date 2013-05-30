Mobile Auto Mechanic Service in Lakeland FL

Lakeland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Lakeland Mobile Mechanic service is dependable, loyal and affordable mobile mechanic service for your gasoline or diesel car, truck, van, RV or tractor or any driven motor problem you have at home, at your office, on the side of the road or anywhere else we come to you. Call them at 863-448-9748 or watch our YouTube video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KscYxI45qSc



Lakeland Mobile Mechanic service Benefit



No more waiting at the shop. We service your vehicle at your home, office or any location convenient to you. The service we provide is money and time saving and it takes away all the hassle of any motor driven maintenance. There are no more lines, waiting around or cutting into your work schedule and busy life we come to you.



Lakeland Mobile Mechanic service is committed to provide 110% satisfaction guarantee to our customers. If you are looking for a mobile mechanic service to help you on all you vehicle needs, then we are definitely your ONLY option with almost 20 years’ experience – a company that provides the best service possible at affordable price!



About lakeland Mobile Mechanic Service

Lakeland Mobile Mechanic Service is Polk County Mobile mechanic that’s here to assist you with your automobile vehicles problem need and we can help you if you are looking for mobile mechanic in the area surround : Auburndale, Babson Park, Bartow, Bowlinbg Green, Crystal Lake, Cypress Gardens, Davenport, Dundee, Eagle Lake, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Haines City, Highland Park, Highlands City, Hillcrest Heights, Lake Alfred, Lake Hamilton, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Lakeland Highlands, Mulberry, Polk City, Willow Oak, Winter Haven, Wahneta, Waverley http://Lakelandmobilemechanic.com can help you. Just give us a call today!



Contact Us

Lakeland Mobile Mechanic Service

Phone: 863-448-9748

Email Address: Service@lakelandmobilemechanic.com

Our Location: Lakeland, Florida

Website: http://lakelandmobilemechanic.com