Mobile Banking and Payments - New Market Report Now Available

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- At the beginning of 2011, 30% of mobile phone users in developed markets used a mobile banking service on their mobile phones at least once. By 2015 however, a number of forecasts expect at least 50% of US mobile users to be conducting transactions from their mobile devices, doubling the 25% utilization rate in 2011. Despite the success of mobile banking apps, the future of mobile banking is likely to be dominated by browser-based solutions, due to the convergence of PC-based and mobile internet. The mobile financial service adoption by consumers will grow significantly during the next few years, exceeding the use of online banking by 2015. By offering mobile financial services, banks can reasonably expect to increase their sales by as much as 60%, while research has shown that implementation of such technology can reduce the cost of acquiring a new customer by 20% due to the increased effectiveness of mobile-related customer acquisition marketing.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Banks in developed markets should sharpen their marketing so that customers have a better understanding of the added value of mobile banking services.
- Mobile banking needs to be part of a multi-channel strategy able to increase customer acquisition and loyalty rates.
- There are potential channel savings to be made, but above all there is an opportunity for banks to increase sales through new value-added services.
- Younger generations seem to be fascinated by modern data and telecommunication services and have a good perception of institutions that offer mobile financial services.
Scope
- This report will allow you to:
- Analyze the growth of the overall mobile industry
- Understand the role of technological development in the growth of mobile banking
- Gain insight into the technology and infrastructure supporting electronic payments
- Understand how banks are using mobile banking to beat the competition
- Examine the key features of mobile financial services
Reasons to Get this Report
- Assess the prospects for mobile banking and payments
- Find out how additional revenue can be raised through value added services
- Review the strategic and operational issues in the mobile banking sector
- Study the profiles of leading banks within the mobile banking arena
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Xoom, BBVA, Banamax, Scotia Bank, Citigroup, Tesco, Virgin
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Business Case for Mobile Banking
- European Payments Planning Review
- Cards and Payments in Asia-Pacific
- Mobile Banking: State of the Market and Future Opportunities
- Mobile Money Opportunities in the BRIC Countries
- The Future of Online and Mobile Payments
- Alternative Payment Channels
- The Future of Mobile Payment Systems: Rise of the Mobile Wallet 2012-2017
- Mobile Payments: USA Market Analysis
- Mobile Commerce 2012