Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- There a number of benefits of moving towards a targeted mobile banking strategy, including aiding customer retention and acquisition. It is possible to segment consumers based on their use of and attitudes towards the mobile channel, and to create distinct strategies for each segment aimed at encouraging their use of mobile and maximizing the benefits from this shift in channel use.
Scope
- Discover how big the mobile banking market in Australia is, and how much it will grow in 2013.
- Understand how the Australian market is segmented with respect to users and non-users of mobile banking.
- Learn what strategies will provide most effective in increasing levels of acquisition, loyalty, and profitability for each segment.
Report Highlights
According to Datamonitor's market modeling 4.9 million Australians have already joined the mobile banking market over the last couple of years. The vast majority of these consumers are drawn from Australia's ample smartphone owner base, although not all due to the growing presence of tablet computers.
The swift evolution of mobile banking means that it is fast becoming a "hygiene" factor, something that consumers will demand as a matter of course. Providers can no longer assume that the provision of basic banking services via mobile will be sufficient to win them credit in the eyes of their customers, as it may have done as recently as 2010.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How many Australian consumers currently use mobile banking, and how many will do so in 12 months' time?
- What strategies can your organization employ to maximize the potential of the mobile channel?
- How can you use mobile to improve acquisition and loyalty rates, and boost revenues and profits?
