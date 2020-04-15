Mobile Banking Market Is Expected to Grow Tremendously by 2026 - American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas S.A.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Mobile banking refers to an internet-based facility provided by a bank or other financial institutions, allowing users to conduct financial transactions remotely using a mobile device. In addition, it typically operates across mobile web or applications developed for iPhone, android, or other devices. Mobile banking is also used for transferring money from one account to another and depositing a check by taking a picture, which is prominently provided feature for mobile banking in the market.



The technological advancements in mobile banking such as the delivery of personalized real-time customer service via smart bots and rise in usage of mobile devices allowing users to obtain instant customer assistance, drive the market growth. However, less adoption of mobile banking application due to lack of proper connectivity, and unavailability of proper network infrastructure in developing countries, is expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, utilization of chatbots, and other services is expected to improve consumer engagements which fuel the growth of the market.



Major Key Players of the Mobile Banking Market are:

American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas S.A., Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole Group, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. , Société Générale S.A., Wells Fargo & Company



The global mobile banking market is segmented on the basis of transactions, platforms, and region. On the basis of transactions, the market is bifurcated into consumer-to-consumer and consumer-to-business. By platforms, the market is classified into android, iOS, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Mobile Banking Market covered are:

Android

iOS

Others



Major Applications of Mobile Banking Market covered are:

Consumer-to-consumer Transaction

Consumer-to-business Transaction



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Mobile Banking consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Mobile Banking market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Mobile Banking manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Mobile Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Banking Market Size

2.2 Mobile Banking Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Banking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobile Banking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Banking Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Banking Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mobile Banking Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mobile Banking Revenue by Product

4.3 Mobile Banking Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Banking Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Mobile Banking industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



