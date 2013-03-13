Mobile Banking: Sizing the Global Market Opportunity - New Market Study Published

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The rapid rise of mobile banking offers providers an opportunity to improve relationships with customers and differentiate themselves from competitors. However, mobile adoption varies significantly across country markets. The report explores the market opportunity in countries with advanced, intermediate, or slow mobile banking adoption.
Scope
- Assess market opportunities and potential growth through Datamonitor's 2013 forecasts.
- Discover the top opportunities for mobile banking with consumer data from key global markets.
- Identify consumer demands from mobile banking by learning what activities consumers conduct through this channel.
- Boost mobile banking use by understanding core consumer objections.
Report Highlights
In all countries, with the exception of France, consumers consider mobile banking to have grown in importance over the last 12 months. 53% of current account holders globally view mobile banking facilities as essential to their account choice, up by more than 10% since 2011. Providers must act to meet this sharp increase in consumer demand.
The use of mobile banking apps is forecast to grow in all markets in 2013. Rising smartphone penetration and consumers stating their intention to get a banking app are fueling this growth. Growth in the use of banking apps is important because apps offer consumers the best experience for banking through the mobile channel.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How big are the mobile banking and banking app markets in key countries globally?
- By how much will usage of mobile banking apps grow in 2013?
- What are the benefits of creating a targeted mobile banking strategy?
- What differentiates markets with high levels of mobile adoption from those with intermediate or low adoption?
- What are the drivers of, and barriers to, mobile banking adoption?
