Mobile BI Dashboard Solutions by InetSoft Keeping Pace With Apple's iOs

InetSoft’s mobile BI dashboard software functions very well on Apple’s iPhone and iPad, and it also works well on many handheld Android devices such as tables and smartphones. The company maintains a webpage via this link to help business owners understand the power of their mobile BI dashboard solutions: http://www.inetsoft.com/solutions/mobile_bi_dashboards/



A good mobile BI dashboard software package begins by allowing key personnel to view business data on the fly, and to make adjustments which are instantly communicated to staff. InetSoft’s mobile BI software is intuitive and most senior executives ‘get it’ the first time they use it to manage processes and employees.



“I’m out of the office most of the time tracking down leads and getting more business in the door. InetSoft allows me to stay up-to-date on what’s going on in the office when I’m not there and it allows me to make better decisions when I’m talking to a client or potential client. It has saved us from making big mistakes by taking on too much work, but at the same time, it allows me to see who isn’t performing well in the organization.” – Adam Johnson



Business owners who are constantly on the move are encouraged to try InetSoft’s mobile BI dashboards. Since 1996, the company has been delivering business intelligence and reporting solutions to business owners throughout the world. The software functions as a server-based solution that requires only a browser to access the many interactive dashboards and drill-down reports which can be used to adjust a business’s direction and control the flow of information.



