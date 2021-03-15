Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The increasing emergence of chronic diseases over the recent past that need early assessment and on-time diagnosis for prevention of complications is mainly stimulating the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing number of road accidents which often leads to orthopedic injuries are fueling the demand for all kinds of mobile c-arm devices. Additionally, the rise in geriatric population, advancements in technology across various regions as well as the rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures are also stimulating the market growth. The global Mobile C-Arms Market will be worth USD 1.61 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.



Key Highlights From The Report.

In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare launched digital c-arm named Elite at Arab Health 2020 conference in Dubai. Elite helps to deliver high quality images with better greyscale resolution in order to find out minute details as well as increase operational efficiency by accurately positioning movements.

The full-size c-arm devices segment held the most prominent market share in because of the increase in the area of application particularly across surgical and orthopedic procedures. The technology makes it painless for patients as well as increases the ease of diagnosis for healthcare professionals.

When it comes to the application areas, orthopedics and trauma segment accounted for the largest market share because incorporation of mobile c-arms has reduced operational risks and increased efficiency. Moreover, usage of these devices has also increased affordability associated with radiography..

Key participants include Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare; Hologic Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Ziehm Imaging, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., OrthoScan, Inc. and Hitachi Medical Systems among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Full-Size C-Arms

Mini C-Arms



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics and Trauma

Neurology

Cardiology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Oncology



Mobile C-Arms Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-c-arms-market



