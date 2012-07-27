Mobile Cardiac Ultrasound Medical Mission Breaks World Record

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) released their Spring/Summer newsletter recently and it featured the story about Studycast being used to help a record-setting medical mission project in India.



ASE sponsored the travel of cardiovascular sonographers to a remote field in India, where an estimated 12 million people gathered for a meditation camp. The cardiovascular sonographers and their physician counterparts used hand-held mobile echocardiography units provided by GE Healthcare to screen and triage people with heart health issues. The echocardiography devices were then used in combination with Studycast, a web-based ultrasound imaging transmission software.



The trip was a great success and the team was able to provide free screening echocardiograms to over 1,000 people in just 2 days. Additionally, the medical mission trip set a Guinness Book World Record for 555 Doppler studies performed in 24 hours!