Mobile CFO Endorses MISys Manufacturing for QuickBooks Integration

Mobile CFO is an on-demand financial advisor for small and mid-market businesses. Whether companies are looking to move to QuickBooks Enterprise, analyze the data that comes out of the accounting system, or make financial plans to achieve a business goal. Mobile CFO can help businesses with a variety of business financial needs.



Brettman suggests, “If you are a manufacturing company, you probably want to use easy, effective programs like MISys Manufacturing combined with QuickBooks for accounting. Ideally, you'll want both programs to work together smoothly, allowing you to avoid duplicate entry and the errors inherant in having multiple systems. With the help of a MISys Sure Step Coach, operations people quickly grasp how to use MISys. MISys and QuickBooks work great together, but it really helps to have someone help set up and train how they work together.”



MISys Manufacturing is manufacturing control software which operates as an Industrial-Strength Manufacturing System. Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price.



