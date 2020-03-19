Mobile Charging Robot Market Outlook 2019 by Technology Development, Research Study, Growth Factors, Statistics, Forecasting 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- A mobile charging robot is a visionary prototype. The prototype consists of a self-driving compact robot and an energy storage device known as battery wagons. The robot is fitted with cameras, laser scanners, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), and ultrasonic sensors among others that allow it to move freely. When called via an app or V2X communication system, robots escorts a trailer or an energy storage device and connects it to the electric vehicle. The energy storage device stays with the vehicle while the robot goes away to charge other vehicles. Once the vehicle is charged, the robot brings the energy storage device to the charging station to replenish energy. Several numbers of robots can be employed depending upon the area of parking available. This system of mobile charging robots allows vehicles to charge through wireless communication across different parking facilities, such as multistoried car parking, underground car parking, and conventional parking spaces. The idea of mobile charging robots offers a safe and reliable system for the autonomous charging of electric vehicles using robotic technology.



Increasing adoption of electric vehicles can be attributed to factors such as lower operating costs, low fuel cost, lower emissions and advanced batteries with extended life over conventional vehicles. Electric vehicles such as a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) offer flexible fueling options, while simultaneously employing electric drive technologies.



To support the increasing penetration of EV, the installation of charging points in parking spaces are increasingly becoming mandatory. However, setting up of autonomous charging stations at these locations significantly augments costs associated with installation & maintenance. Moreover, mobile charging robots are expensive and complex to operate. For instance, tricky scenarios or tasks and human interference such as walking or driving can lead to uncertain & unpredictable outcomes.



Autonomous robot like-mobile charger promotes free movement of charging robots within a parking space. This concept is anticipated to offer several benefits and evolve parking place into an independent, autonomous, time-saving, wireless charging point, with an ability to operate in an unconstrained manner.



Mobile Charging Robot Market by Component:

Based on the component, the market can be segmented into hardware and software. The software guides the path of the autonomous vehicles and the hardware works in sync with the software to create a single functional entity, so as to achieve flexibility & extensibility in terms of performance. The hardware & software implementation simplifies the process in which a robot connects & guides an energy storage device to the electric vehicle. The synchronous amalgamation of either unit decides the time accuracy required to charge an electric vehicle and move forward when the task is completed.



Mobile Charging Robot Market by Charging Type:

Based on the charging type, the market can be classified into AC and DC. Slow AC charging is a common method of charging EVs. A normal AC charging is used for a limited number of 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheeled vehicles. Fast AC charging with onboard chargers and high power ratings are employed by several electric car manufacturers, such as Nissan and Tesla. Whereas, in the DC method of charging, DC is sent directly through the DC charging port to an electric car's battery. DC fast chargers are widely used by cab companies & corporations which possesses fleets of electric cars.



Mobile Charging Robot Market by Vehicle Type:

Based on the vehicle type, the market can be classified into a battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Battery electric vehicles (BEVs/EVs) also known as electric vehicles consist of rechargeable batteries which are charged with electricity from an external source. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) can charge through both regenerative braking and usage of an external source of power.



In the end, Mobile Charging Robot industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



