"Mobile Commerce 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Commerce 2012" from MindCommerce, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- Mobile commerce is about the explosion of applications and services that will become accessible from Internet-enabled mobile devices. It involves new technologies, services, and business models. It is quite different from traditional e-commerce. Mobile phones, tablet commuters, PDAs (etc.) impose very different constraints than desktop computers. The ecosystem and value chain for mobile commerce is unique and evolving in a different manner than e-commerce as a whole. Our mobile commerce research goes beyond a simple state of the industry.
Mobile Commerce 2012 provides analysis of technologies, solutions, opportunities and challenges facing the industry. We also evaluate the regional and country prospects for mobile commerce as well as emerging applications and supporting technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communications (NFC). We also provide a view into the future of mobile commerce with critical analysis of the emerging economic environment including scenario analysis.
Audience:
- Mobile Network Operators
- Mobile Software Developers
- OSS/BSS Solution Providers
- Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
- Mobile Payment Service Providers
- Content and Applications Aggregators
- Wireless Privacy and Security Specialists
- Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
- Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
