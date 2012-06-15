Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Mobile commerce is exploding with applications and services driven by emerging technologies, use cases, and business models. M-commerce is quite different from traditional e-commerce as the ecosystem and value chain are more dynamic and are evolving in a different manner than e-commerce as a whole.



Mobile Commerce 360 is an annual subscription service that provides research, analysis, and advisory services that address a wide range of topics within mobile commerce including advertising, payments, search and discovery, security, emerging technologies, technology transfer, and more. The service includes many research reports within mobile commerce (and related areas such as value-added services, mobile search, and others) as well as customized reports, and consultation. Subscribe for a 360 degree view of mobile commerce!!



Audience:



Mobile network operators

Mobile commerce vendors

Mobile network infrastructure providers"



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/mobile-commerce-360-report-541367