Mobile Commerce: Current State and Future Prospects for Wireless Carriers Report Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Mobile commerce is a huge opportunity for wireless carriers as they position themselves to leverage both existing technologies/solutions, such as NFC, as well as emerging ones, such as smart shopping apps and related services.



This report provides critical information for wireless carriers and the entire ecosystem including infrastructure suppliers, software developers, application and service providers.



Complete Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/mobile-commerce-current-state-and-future-prospects-for-wireless-carriers-report.html



The report assesses the current state of mobile commerce and provides a vision of the anticipated future opportunities in both existing service/application areas as well as emerging areas.



Table of Content



1. Introduction

1.1. Mobile Commerce Overview

1.2. Mobile Commerce Technologies

1.3. Mobile Commerce Services



2. Mobile Commerce Offerings

2.1. Mobile Payments

2.2. Mobile Shopping

2.3. Mobile Offers: Marketing and Coupons



Read All ICT Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



3. Mobile Commerce Vendors

3.1. Major Infrastructure Companies

3.2. Software Developers

3.3. Application and Service Providers



4. Wireless Carriers in Mobile Commerce Today

4.1. Successful Carrier Offerings

4.2. Latest Developments



5. Future of Mobile Commerce for Carriers

5.1. Partnerships with Content Providers

5.2. New Offerings: Virtual Goods and Services

5.3. Market Outlook and Forecasts



Read All Global Wireless Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/global-wireless-research-107.html



Related Report



Mobile Commerce 2014



Engaging in commerce(http://www.researchmoz.us/mobile-commerce-2014-report.html) while mobile/wireless involves new technologies, services, and business models. It is quite different from traditional e-commerce. Smartphones, wireless tablets, phablets, wearable wireless, and other mobile devices impose very different constraints than desktop computers. The ecosystem and value chain for mobile commerce is unique and evolving in a different manner than e-commerce as a whole.Mobile commerce has experienced an explosion of new applications, services, and vendors during 2013. We see this trend accelerating in 2014 and beyond as solutions to optimize mobile payments, banking, shopping, and integrated advertising/commerce are deployed.



Mobile Commerce in Virtual and Augmented Reality



The convergences of two powerful technologies and solutions,(http://www.researchmoz.us/mobile-commerce-in-virtual-and-augmented-reality-report.html) Augmented Reality and Mobile Commerce, will create many opportunities for new revenue generating applications. These applications will have a directly positive impact on the mobile commerce ecosystem as a new methods of interacting with real brands and real products in a virtual/augmented environment converts potential interest to actual sales.This report analyzes the current status and assesses the future market value for m-commerce with Augmented Reality applications. This research includes evaluation of NFC, NFC vs. Cloud Payments, impacts and opportunities with LTE, mobile payments market forecast, and more. It also provides analysis of Augmented Reality can be used in social selling and social media interaction.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis.We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports.We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets.Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com